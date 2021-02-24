Motorcyclist killed in Fayetteville crash, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a Fayetteville crash Tuesday night, police said.Authorities said it happened on Morganton Road near Evanston Street just after 9:30 p.m.The investigation reveals the driver of the motorcycle was the only occupant and was pronounced dead at the scene.The motorcyclist was identified as 24-year-old Justice Shapson Ferreira of Fayetteville. Police said Ferreira was operating a 2003 Suzuki GSX-R600 at the time of the crash.Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Officer C. Lewis at (910) 818-1872 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.