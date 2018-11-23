25 injured after bus carrying U of Washington band involved in rollover crash on icy highway

EMBED </>More Videos

25 injured after bus carrying band students involved in crash

GEORGE, Washington --
One of three charter buses carrying members of the University of Washington marching band to a football showdown at Washington State University rolled onto its side Thursday on Interstate 90, the Washington State Patrol said.

No serious injuries had been reported from the accident that was called in to authorities at 5:26 p.m., Trooper John Bryant told the Seattle Times.

A total of 25 students were treated for injuries that were not serious or life-threatening, Bryant said. The bus carried 56 people, he added.

Troopers, paramedics and deputies from the Grant County Sheriff's Office responded to the accident, he said.

The accident took place on eastbound I-90 at mile post 146, about 3 miles west of George, Bryant said.

Road conditions were extremely slippery and icy in spots, the trooper told the Times.

The charter buses were headed to the Apple Cup, which is scheduled for Friday, in Pullman.

School officials were attempting to load students and equipment from the crashed bus onto the two other charter buses traveling together to continue the trip to Pullman, Bryant said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bus crashu.s. & worldbandWashington
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
No big crowds for early morning Black Friday shopping
1 teen dead, 2 others injured after Alabama mall shooting
Woman carrying twins and battling leukemia in need of donor
Raleigh man charged with DWI after crash
Knightdale crash hospitalizes at least one person
Man shot during domestic incident in Cary
Military mom beats cancer, released from hospital in time for Thanksgiving
Show More
Protect your online holiday buys from porch pirates
Fayetteville police identify driver in deadly single-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving
Raleigh shoppers get head start on Black Friday deals
Working on the holidays? How people are making the most of it
Tar Heels mess with Texas, lose again
More News