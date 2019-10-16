25-year-old man charged in Raleigh shooting that injured Uber driver

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 25-year-old man was charged in a shooting that injured an Uber driver last week, Raleigh police said.

Adam Daquan Jones, 25, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill.

Police said the Uber driver, Maimuna Jeng, stopped her car at the request of her passenger when Jones approached around 2 a.m.

After an exchange with the passenger, police said Jones began shooting into the rear passenger area.



Jones was taken to the Wake County Detention Center.

ABC11 crews captured footage of the woman walking away without life-threatening injuries. Several shots appeared to hit the vehicle before she pulled over on East Street for help.



The woman's dramatic 911 call was released Monday morning.

"Somebody shot me!" she cried to the dispatcher.

A neighbor's surveillance video showed a man approach the SUV after she dropped off the passenger, apparently to speak with the driver.

As the driver pulled away, the shooter fired several shots and then ran off in the opposite direction.

"It almost sounded like it could have been in the house, it was that loud," a neighbor, who did not want to be identified, told ABC11.

The victim drove about a mile before pulling over and calling 911.

At least five bullet holes were seen on the outside of the vehicle. A rear window was also shot out.

"I heard a bang, bang, I was like, 'What's that.' I looked out the window. I didn't see anything but I heard the shots clear," said Carlotta Winston.

"What police are reporting is very concerning and we've reached out to check on both the driver and the rider's well-being. We'll work with law enforcement to help with their investigation." Uber said in a statement to ABC11.
