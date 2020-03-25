26-year-old Fayetteville Tech student killed in shooting, college says she just recently finished her required courses

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating a shooting that took the life of a Fayetteville Tech student Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 4100 block of Dellwood Drive around 12:30 a.m. Investigators said 26-year-old Brittany Irwin, was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds.



Irwin was identified as a student at Fayetteville Technical Community College.

"This is terrible news. Our deepest sympathies go out to Brittany Irwin's family and loved ones, especially her children, and also to the faculty and classmates who shared time with her and enjoyed her company," officials at Fayetteville Tech. said.

Officials said she had just finished completed her online virtual course session. She earned the remainder of the 300 hours she needed to meet state licensure requirements to be a nail technician.

"Even as Brittany is mourned, we hope that she will also be celebrated for her life, her accomplishments and her commitment to achieving this educational goal, which would have launched her into a new career. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones," the community college said.

No suspect information is currently available.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information should call Det. Johnson at (910) 224-3257 or Crimestoppers at (910)483-TIPS.
