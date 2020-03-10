officer involved shooting

26-year-old man shot by Raleigh officer during foot chase, police say

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Raleigh officer-involved shooting Tuesday night.

According to a release from the department, the shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. on N. Rogers Lane.

Officers were responding to a report of a man with a gun.



Police said 26-year-old Javier Torres ran upon the arrival of the officers and a chase ensued.

According to police, Torres was ordered to stop repeatedly and to drop the gun.

Torres was shot once and was taken to WakeMed.



Raleigh police said a handgun described by the 911 caller was found at the scene.

No officers were injured.



RPD said the officer who fired was wearing a body camera that captured the shooting. Other officers present were wearing cameras as well.

The NC State Bureau of Investigation will conduct an investigation.

The shooting occurred in the same shopping center where an April 2019 officer-involved shooting happened.

'He needs help:' Man killed by Raleigh officer had previous assaults on police
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighofficer involved shootingofficer involved shootingraleigh police
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
Man shot during officer-involved shooting dies, Fayetteville police say
Fayetteville police identifies man injured in officer-involved shooting
Bodycam video released of 'ER' actress' fatal police shooting
Teen pleads guilty to shooting Harnett Co. deputy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC health officials expect 1,500 new coronavirus test kits next week
Duke moves classes online amid coronavirus concerns
How WCPSS is tackling coronavirus concerns
Super Tuesday 2 results: Biden projected to win Michigan, Miss., Mo.
Raleigh leaders won't 'rush' decisions to cancel events
UNC Health encourages 'virtual visits' to prevent coronavirus spread
Raleigh schools respond to potential coronavirus cases
Show More
UNC dominates Va. Tech in ACC Tournament opener, 78-56
State of Emergency triggers NC anti-price gouging laws
Cary dad says daughter not tested for coronavirus after Korea trip
Controversial stickers posted at LGBT Center of Raleigh
Baby, 3 others killed in Halifax County crash
More TOP STORIES News