26-year-old man shot by Raleigh officer during foot chase, police say

Raleigh Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting. A firearm was found near the 26-year old suspect who was transported to Wake Med. As is standard protocol, the SBI is investigating. — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) March 11, 2020

BREAKING: Tense scene here on New Bern Ave and Rogers Lane in Raleigh as family and eyewitnesses await answers after a police-involved shooting. Tonight’s incident played out at the same shopping center where an officer fatally shot Soheil Mojorrad last year. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/DMjYHT2vyy — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) March 11, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Raleigh officer-involved shooting Tuesday night.According to a release from the department, the shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. on N. Rogers Lane.Officers were responding to a report of a man with a gun.Police said 26-year-old Javier Torres ran upon the arrival of the officers and a chase ensued.According to police, Torres was ordered to stop repeatedly and to drop the gun.Torres was shot once and was taken to WakeMed.Raleigh police said a handgun described by the 911 caller was found at the scene.No officers were injured.RPD said the officer who fired was wearing a body camera that captured the shooting. Other officers present were wearing cameras as well.The NC State Bureau of Investigation will conduct an investigation.The shooting occurred in the same shopping center where an April 2019 officer-involved shooting happened.