27 new flu deaths reported, bringing state's total to 200 for season

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday that North Carolina saw 27 new flu deaths last week, bringing the total to 200 for the season.

Flu is a contagious respiratory illness, spread by a virus. Young children and the elderly are at greatest risk from flu and its complications.
One of the deceased worked at a Cary Publix grocery store and his co-workers are honoring his life.

Those worried about the flu or feel that might be at risk, should speak with their doctor about getting the flu shot or other preventative measures.

