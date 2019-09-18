28-year-old shot in Raleigh after fight breaks out, police say

RALEIGH - (WTVD) -- A 28-year-old was shot after a fight broke out in the parking lot of an apartment complex Tuesday night in Raleigh.The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on the 1100 block of Garner Road, according to Raleigh police.The victim was taken in a personal vehicle to WakeMed Hospital. He is said to have non-life-threatening injuries.