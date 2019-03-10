29 passengers injured as Turkish Airlines flight makes emergency landing

By JOSH MARGOLIN
A Turkish Airlines flight made an emergency landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday evening after 29 passengers, including a flight attendant, were injured when the plane encountered turbulence, officials said.

According to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration(FAA) and the city's Office of Emergency Management (OEM), the Boeing 777 was en route to New York from Istanbul when the aircraft encountered mid-air turbulence.

There were 329 people on board, including 21 crew members, according to Steve Coleman, a spokesman with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

The turbulence occurred over Maine about 45 minutes prior to landing, authorities said.

Most of the passengers were treated inside an airport terminal. Ten of the 29 passengers were taken to a hospital after the plane landed on Saturday at 5:35 p.m.

Coleman said a flight attendant had a possible broken leg and others suffered bumps, bruises and cuts.

Emergency first responders are working with Port Authority officials on scene, and the situation is developing, according to the FDNY.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
abc newsnational
Copyright © 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
Man charged in hospital employee stabbing in Smithfield
No. 3 North Carolina tops No. 4 Duke 79-70
Zebulon police searching for man involved in assault near Boost Mobile
Durham police investigating after person shot in Costco parking lot
UNC grad student acquitted of rioting, assaulting govt. official, attorney says
Sheriff: Death investigation underway in Cumberland County
Bucket list wish granted for UNC basketball fan battling cancer
Show More
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez engaged, according to Instagram post
R. Kelly released from Cook County Jail
Man accused of having 16 pounds of marijuana won't be prosecuted
Countdown to spring with the First Alert Weather team
Harley-Davidson announces line of bikes for kids
More TOP STORIES News