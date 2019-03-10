29 passengers injured as Turkish Airlines flight makes emergency landing

A Turkish Airlines flight made an emergency landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday evening after 29 passengers, including a flight attendant, were injured when the plane encountered turbulence, officials said.
According to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration(FAA) and the city's Office of Emergency Management (OEM), the Boeing 777 was en route to New York from Istanbul when the aircraft encountered mid-air turbulence.
There were 329 people on board, including 21 crew members, according to Steve Coleman, a spokesman with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
The turbulence occurred over Maine about 45 minutes prior to landing, authorities said.
Most of the passengers were treated inside an airport terminal. Ten of the 29 passengers were taken to a hospital after the plane landed on Saturday at 5:35 p.m.
Coleman said a flight attendant had a possible broken leg and others suffered bumps, bruises and cuts.
Emergency first responders are working with Port Authority officials on scene, and the situation is developing, according to the FDNY.
