Man found shot dead in home near Cary, Wake County deputies say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found shot dead inside a home near Cary Friday evening.

Deputies were called to a shooting at a home along the 2900 block of Jones Franklin Road. On arrival, officers found the body.

Investigators are still collecting evidence and talking to witnesses; however, authorities do not believe there to be a threat to the public.

The identity of the shooting victim has not been released.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.
