2nd arrest made in Hoke County sweepstakes parlor killing

RAEFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two Fairmont men are behind bars accused of killing a man in Hoke County.
Investigators arrested Kevin Ford, 22, of Fairmont, just after midnight Tuesday.
Hoke County Sheriff's Office said Ford is one of several suspects in the death of Malan Adhim Morshed.
Later on Tuesday, Jquan Tyrese Hinson, of Fairmont, was taken into custody.
Detectives are currently looking for other suspects involved.
Morshed was shot at the sweepstakes parlor on Flagstone Lane where he worked. He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville Monday, but he died from his injuries.
