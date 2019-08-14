2nd arrest made in Hoke County sweepstakes parlor killing

RAEFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two Fairmont men are behind bars accused of killing a man in Hoke County.

Investigators arrested Kevin Ford, 22, of Fairmont, just after midnight Tuesday.

Hoke County Sheriff's Office said Ford is one of several suspects in the death of Malan Adhim Morshed.

Later on Tuesday, Jquan Tyrese Hinson, of Fairmont, was taken into custody.

Detectives are currently looking for other suspects involved.

Morshed was shot at the sweepstakes parlor on Flagstone Lane where he worked. He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville Monday, but he died from his injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hoke countyarrestmurderhomicideshooting
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Detention officer charged for selling tobacco to inmates
NCDOT to layoff hundreds of workers
Nicholas Sparks in Raleigh for defamation lawsuit
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Wednesday, August 14
Stocks fall sharply after bond market warns of recession
Man dies after competing in taco eating contest
Video shows teen put dog in clothes dryer
Show More
Get paid $1,000 to watch 25 hours of 'Friends'
Raleigh contractor owed $7,000 says he got refund runaround
Woman who says Epstein raped her files 1st lawsuit since his death
Father meets daughter's first date over Ring doorbell intercom
Former nursing student at center of lawsuit against UNC system speaks to ABC11
More TOP STORIES News