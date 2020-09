Second arrest made in murder of man found shot on I-40 exit ramp in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A second man has been arrested in connection with an early-August shooting of a man found on the I-40 exit ramp near Hammond Road in Raleigh. William Stanton Kinney , 36, died on Sunday, Aug. 1 after officers found him the day before around 3:30 a.m.Raleigh Police Department said Isaiah Montrell Harris, 20, was arrested and charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection to Kinney's death.The following Tuesday after Kinney's death, Noshakir Lewis , 22, was arrested and charged with murder.