2nd Johnston County teacher accused of having fake credentials

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A second Johnston County Public Schools teacher has reportedly been caught with falsified credentials.
The Johnston County Sheriff's Office has opened a criminal investigation into the teacher, the JoCo Report confirmed.
In June, a Wake County man was arrested and accused of using a doctored resume to get hired as a teacher at Cleveland High School in Johnston County.
The second unnamed teacher, whose name hasn't been released, was allegedly exposed June 27 as having a fraudulent resume and diploma. She was hired in 2018 and resigned last week.
"Johnston County Public Schools has investigated an employee's credentials based on a close connection with a previous case of falsified employment credentials," Schools Chief of Staff Dolores Gill said in an email to the JoCo Report. "Our investigation discovered credible evidence that the second employee's credentials were not valid. We immediately began the process of instituting dismissal proceedings, at which point the employee resigned. We have reported our findings to law enforcement and to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction."
Sheriff's Lt. Don Pate said Monday that the investigation was just beginning and could not speculate on when it would be completed or possible criminal charges.
