2nd man charged for role in Crabtree Valley Mall shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police have made a second arrest in connection with a December shooting at Crabtree Valley Mall.

The incident happened just days before Christmas.

Raleigh Police said 21-year-old Angelo Nasir Bailey, of Raleigh, was charged with felony inciting to riot, felony conspiracy -- assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and simple affray.

The shooting happened after a fight broke out between two people on the first floor of the mall near the LEGO store.

No bystanders were hurt.

In late December, Brandon Shamaar Bumpass, 21, was charged with felony inciting to riot, felony conspiracy -- assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and simple affray.
