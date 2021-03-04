Second man charged in deadly Chapel Hill apartment shooting in late-February

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities have made a second arrest in a shooting that left a 21-year-old man dead at a Chapel Hill Apartment complex in late-February.
The shooting happened at the Camelot Village Apartments on Estes Drive near Willow Drive on Feb. 19.
Police said Dearie William Bourne, 21, of Chapel Hill died in the shooting.
On Wednesday, the Chapel Hill Police Department arrested Donavyn Lee Mayfield, 20, of Carrboro. Mayfield was charged with the first-degree murder of Bourne. Mayfield is also facing kidnapping, breaking and entering and larceny charges.
He is being held at the Orange County Jail under no bond.
Jermaine Mailk Jahquan Chance, 21, of Mebane, was also charged with first-degree murder, breaking and entering on Feb. 20.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 911. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515. Information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.
