FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Detectives with Fayetteville Police Department have charged a second man in the shooting death of Antonio Gonzales.
Derrick Boyd was charged with First Degree Murder and Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon. Boyd was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals at his Fayetteville home, according to a release sent Friday morning. Boyd, 47, is currently at Cumberland County Detention Center and received no bond.
Another person linked to Gonzales' death behind a Fayetteville laundromat was arrested in Kansas earlier this month.
Mark Anthony Russell, 30, of Fayetteville was charged with first-degree murder, robbery with dangerous weapon and assault with deadly weapon.
Officers responded to a shooting on July 12 behind Glam-O-Rama cleaners along the 400 block of Hope Mills Road.
Gonzales and a woman were behind the laundromat when a fight broke out with another person. Gonzales was shot and the woman was assaulted.
The investigation has revealed Russell targeted Gonzales for a robbery.
Russell was arrested July 19 in Goodland, Kansas without incident.
See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
2nd man arrested in deadly shooting of Hope Mills man at Fayetteville laundromat
FATAL SHOOTING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News