2nd man charged in shooting death of Raleigh 17-year-old

Sunday morning, Raleigh police said Joshua Jenkins, 26, has been taken into custody and transported to Wake County Detention Center.
Warrants had been obtained for Jenkins and Aaron Orlando Forrest, 46, in the murder of Jameisha Person.
Person, 17, was shot at Level at 401 apartments on Goodstone Drive in north Raleigh just before 7 p.m. on June 2.
After the shooting, James Evans Jr., 47, was charged with felony accessory after the fact to murder and was taken to the Wake County Detention Center.
There is no information on the whereabouts of Forrest, who should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 834-4357 or visit RaleighCrimeStoppers.org for text and email reporting options.
The featured video is from a previous update.