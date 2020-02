2nd man charged in shooting death of 26-year-old in east Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A second man has been charged in the January shooting death of a man in east Raleigh.Jameel Barnes was shot in the back in east Raleigh on Jan. 24.Barnes, 26, died at WakeMed.Raleigh police charged Jarvis Tucker, 32, with murder on Feb. 28.Kenny Dockery, 27, was charged with murder Feb. 29. He's been taken to Wake County Detention Center.