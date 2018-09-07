LEGGETT, N.C. (WTVD) --Two men have been charged in connection with the deaths of a small town mayor and his wife in Edgecombe County.
Keith Earl Williams, 25 of Tarboro, has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Leggett Mayor Gary Skelton and his wife, Jackie Skelton.
A second person, Mitchell Brinson, 18, of Tarboro, is also charged with first-degree murder.
The couple was found dead during a welfare check Thursday evening at their home in the 7800 block of NC 33 NW.
Leggett town commissioner Teresa Summerlin told the Charlotte Observer that authorities were notified after Jackie failed to show up for work Thursday morning at Vidant Edgecombe Hospital in Tarboro, where she was an oncology nurse.
Gary Skelton was a banker at BB&T in Rocky Mount until retirement. He was in his second term as mayor, ABC11's newsgathering partner the News & Observer reported.
Leggett is a town of approximately five dozen people.
Detectives are still actively working the case and continue to ask for the public's assistance. If you have any information on this incident, please call the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office at (252) 641-7911 or email Lieutenant Muse at emuse@edgecombeco.com.