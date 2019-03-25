house fire

2nd person dies in Durham house fire

Durham Sheriff's Office investigating fatal house fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham officials are investigating after a house fire on W. Horse Shoe Road left a man and woman dead.

Just after 1:40 a.m., fire officials were dispatched to a fire at 1205 block of W. Horse Shoe Road, officials said.

William Davis Jr., 45, who lived at the home, escaped and told firefighters that two people were still inside, officials said.

"All you could see is fire...you couldn't see the house or nothing," said one neighbor off-camera.

Firefighters rescued William Davis Sr., 73, and Keisha Terry, 39.

William Davis Sr. was taken to a local hospital where he died.

"It's just terrible. I mean what do you say--what do you do," added the neighbor. She said she gave Davis Jr. clothes to wear as he stood outside.

Terry was also taken to a hospital where she died, officials confirm.

Davis Jr. was treated for smoke inhalation but was released.

The fire was under control in less than 10 minutes, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Durham County Fire Marshal's Office and Durham County Sheriff's Office.
