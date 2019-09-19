2nd Raleigh man arrested in Fayetteville State campus shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Another Raleigh man is in custody after a person was shot on the Fayetteville State University campus Monday night.Eighteen-year-old Rayshawn Vredenburg of the 1800 block of Generation Drive in Raleigh has been charged by the Fayetteville Police Department with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of stolen goods, and discharging a firearm on education grounds.Authorities said Vredenburg was arrested in Asheboro.Earlier this week, Codondrea Purdie, 24, of the 1800 block of Generation Drive in Raleigh was charged with attempted first-degree murder, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.Purdie was originally being held in the Cumberland County Jail on a $750,000 secured bond, as of Thursday night, his bond was upped to $1.1 million.