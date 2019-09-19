2nd Raleigh man arrested in Fayetteville State campus shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Another Raleigh man is in custody after a person was shot on the Fayetteville State University campus Monday night.
Eighteen-year-old Rayshawn Vredenburg of the 1800 block of Generation Drive in Raleigh has been charged by the Fayetteville Police Department with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of stolen goods, and discharging a firearm on education grounds.
Authorities said Vredenburg was arrested in Asheboro.
Earlier this week, Codondrea Purdie, 24, of the 1800 block of Generation Drive in Raleigh was charged with attempted first-degree murder, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Purdie was originally being held in the Cumberland County Jail on a $750,000 secured bond, as of Thursday night, his bond was upped to $1.1 million.
