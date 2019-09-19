2nd Raleigh man arrested in Fayetteville State campus shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Another Raleigh man is in custody after a person was shot on the Fayetteville State University campus Monday night.

Eighteen-year-old Rayshawn Vredenburg of the 1800 block of Generation Drive in Raleigh has been charged by the Fayetteville Police Department with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of stolen goods, and discharging a firearm on education grounds.

Authorities said Vredenburg was arrested in Asheboro.

Earlier this week, Codondrea Purdie, 24, of the 1800 block of Generation Drive in Raleigh was charged with attempted first-degree murder, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Purdie was originally being held in the Cumberland County Jail on a $750,000 secured bond, as of Thursday night, his bond was upped to $1.1 million.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevilleraleighcumberland countyasheborocrimearrestfayetteville stateshootingfayettevilleman shot
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Roxboro man charged after Orange County woman found dead in yard
21-year-old UNC Morehead-Cain scholar dies suddenly
Power outage leaves Raleigh apartment tenants without housing
Gang-rape victim inspires NC State athletes with survival story
Raleigh couple charged in child neglect involving 6-year-old
STAYUMBL driver pleads guilty to more charges in Wake County
Wilson putting 'Christmas' back in holiday parade name
Show More
Possible mumps outbreak sickens High Point University students
UNCC gunman pleads guilty to killing 2 students, injuring 4
Raleigh Mayoral Election: Meet the candidates
Woman injured in shooting at Cary home
New sketch could help ID Jane Doe found 29 years ago
More TOP STORIES News