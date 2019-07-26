2nd suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 21-year-old Domino's delivery driver

Sheriff Wes Tripp announced Thursday that one of the two suspects in the murder of James Anthony Lee Jr. was behind bars.
Tripp said deputies arrested Courtez Malik Powell, 18, on charges of murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Tripp said no information about the second suspect would be released.
"We're having too many senseless killings over pocket change," Tripp said.
Later Thursday night, the sheriff's office announced that Nashown Laquan Alston, 26, of Roanoke Rapids, had also been arrested and charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Lee was a graduate of Weldon High School. He worked for Virginia Department of Corrections, Walmart and took hours as a delivery driver for Domino's.
On Monday night, Lee volunteered to take a delivery in Roanoke Rapids. When he didn't return, his manager got worried. Tuesday morning, he was found in the driver's seat of his car shot three times.
"To the family, no one understands your loss unless they've experienced it themselves. Our prayers are with you," Tripp said.
Tripp said Lee was born into a family that loved him, and that he was a hard worker who did everything he could to provide.
Those who knew James described him as an honest hardworking man. He worked for the Virginia Department of Corrections, Walmart, and had been employed at Domino's for just one week.
"He was 21 years old," Tripp said. "He was somebody's son, grandson and brother, and he was out there trying to make a living and pay his bills. He was killed over pocket change. Sad. It's a sad state of affairs that we're living in today."