2nd suspect in fatal shooting at Orange County Halloween party in custody; other due in court

A second suspect in a fatal shooting at a Halloween party in Hillsborough has turned himself in.

By
HILLSBOROUGH N.C. (WTVD) --
Xzavier Gibson, one of the two suspects connected to the shooting death of an 18-year-old woman at a Halloween Party, made a brief court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

The US Marshals Joint Fugitive Task Force arrested Gibson on Tuesday in Alamance County. During his court appearance, the judge told him that he could face the death penalty. The judge also explained Gibson's legal rights.

Xzavier Gibson makes his 1st court appearance



The second suspect, 23-year-old Takeem Turrentine, turned himself in Wednesday morning.

Takeem Turrentine makes his 1st appearance in court



On Oct. 28, the Orange County Sheriffs Office found 18-year-old Rashiaya Melton shot in the head behind a barn off Mill Creek Road.

Investigators said several 18-year-olds were among nearly 300 people who attended the Halloween party that ended in gunfire.

Drugs and alcohol were also found at the scene.

Melton was a student at Cedar Ridge High School in Hillsborough.

A district spokesman said grief counselors and nurses are on hand to help students and staff cope with the news. Wednesday is the first time students are returning to class following a two-day teacher workday.

ABC11 will be in the courtroom during Gibson's first court appearance.

There is a $5,000 cash reward tip leading to an arrest.

The community is asked to call Investigator J. Nazworth (919) 245-2925.

The video above is from a previous story.
