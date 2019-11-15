murder

2 people charged in shooting death of Raleigh mother captured in Texas

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Three people are behind bars in connection to the killing of a mother of three in Raleigh last Friday.

Raleigh Police Department said Kimberly Holder, 24, was shot and killed Nov. 8 on Bragg Street near Garner Road. Two men were also shot during the same crime; they were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators announced Friday afternoon Stephon McQueen, 27, and Ivette Uriostegui, 28 were taken into custody. They both face charges of murder and assault with a deadly weapon in Holder's death.

Thursday night authorities arrested Kedrick Thomas, 27, who was accused of murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Holder was honored with a vigil earlier this week as participants lit candles and released balloons at 6:22 p.m., a nod to her June 22 birthday.

Friends described Holder as a great person and great mother who recently returned to school.

"Her life was cut real short," said minister Duran Copeland. "The senseless gun violence and I hate for it to happen like that. She left three beautiful kids behind. She was a great person in the community, and it's a sad situation."
