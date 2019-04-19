3 arrested in March shooting death of 14-year-old boy at Raleigh apartment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Raleigh teenager.

Police have charged 23-year-old Kenyon Tuck with murder and 20-year-old Alexis McCullough with accessory after the fact in the death of 14-year-old Jamahri Lucas.

Dakwon Desha Covington, 21, was also taken into custody on Thursday on the basis of an arrest warrant charging him with murder, according to authorities. Covington was taken to the Wake County Detention Center.

Dakwon Desha Covington, 21



On March 22, officers found Jamahri shot after responding to a shooting call on Sawpit Drive.

Kenyon Tuck (left) and Alexis McCullough (right)



He was taken to WakeMed where he was pronounced dead.

His family told ABC11 he was hanging out with the wrong people and made some bad decisions but was a good kid.

"He didn't deserve to get shot in his back. No, he didn't," Leticia Lucas, the boy's mother said. "And I have to bury my child at 14."

Tuck and McCullough were booked into the Wake County Detention Center.

Tuck appeared in court Thursday wearing a striped orange jumpsuit. He requested a court-appointed attorney.

McCullough appeared in court via video. She asked for a reduction in her $100,000 bond but it was not granted. She also requested a court-appointed attorney.

They are ordered not to have contact.

Both are next due in court May 9.

Lucas said Thursday that the arrests make her feel they're closer to justice for her son. She said she wants the murder suspects to get the death penalty.
