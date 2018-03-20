3 arrested in string of break-ins of more than 50 homes in 12 counties

Three people have been arrested in a string of break-ins spanning 12 counties from Wake to the coast.During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, authorities with the Nash County Sheriff's Office said Thomas Wiggs, 44, Kimberly Adams, 49, and Wesley Narron, 26, were accused of robbing anywhere from 50 to 70 homes.After a two-month multi-agency investigation, authorities found that the group targeted homes for sale and stole appliances to sell online.Investigators said they would research the homes online, looking for more expensive appliances like stainless steel stoves and fridges.Deputies estimate the suspects stole $75,000 - $100,000 worth of home goods.Authorities said the group faces upwards of 60 charges, each carrying two to three years; exact charges are still pending.