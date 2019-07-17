gas leak

3 businesses evacuated after Cary gas leak

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Town of Cary said three business were evacuated Wednesday morning after a gas leak on SE Cary Parkway and Kildaire Farm Road.

It happened just before 9 a.m. when officials say a private contractor hit a natural gas line.

Three business were evacuated.

Officials say southbound traffic cannot get through the area due to the water hoses on the road.

No injuries have been reported.

The scene is expected to be clear around 10:45 a.m.
