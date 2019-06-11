3 cars damaged when tree branch falls in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man said he's in "good spirits" after a tree branch fell on top of his Porsche.

It happened early Tuesday morning on Scales Street near Glenwood Avenue.

The man told ABC11's Ana Rivera he was inside his house when he heard the branch fall.



He said he dropped to the floor, thinking it was going to fall on his home.

Even though his Porsche was hit, he said it could have been much worse.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The sports car was just one of three cars damaged -- the extent of the damage to each vehicle is unknown.

When the branch fell it also hit a power line.

The outages are minimal, and Duke Energy crews are working to restore power and clear the scene.

This was the second tree to fall Tuesday. Another one fell on I-440 West earlier in the morning.




RELATED: Garage housing rare Porsche collection damaged in Durham explosion


EMBED More News Videos

A downtown Durham building, directly adjacent to where the Durham gas explosion took place, is home to a world-class collection of rare Porsche cars.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighcartree fallraleigh news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Show More
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
Some Cary officials now oppose controversial billboard bill
More TOP STORIES News