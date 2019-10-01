3 charged with murder in shooting of 25-year-old mother of 7 in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people have been arrested in the death of a young mother of seven who was shot and killed in Fayetteville in August.

The shooting happened on Aug. 23 on Danish Drive. Police arrived to find Chakita Jones, 25, unresponsive. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Fayetteville police said Rodney William Diggins, 35, Justin Gowins, 26, and Montanique Shaw, 22, have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Jones' death.

They are being held without bond and are expected to have their first court appearances Tuesday.

Jones' family said the shooters fired about 30 times. The shots were fired at the house where Jones was staying with her seven children and some visiting cousins.

Nobody else was injured in the shooting.

The family has set-up a GoFundMe for funeral expenses and money for the children Jones leaves behind.

NOTE: Video in this article is from a previous report on Jones' death.
