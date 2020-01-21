3 children, all under the age of 4, found dead inside Arizona home

PHOENIX, Arizona -- Police are investigating how three children, all under the age of four, died inside a home in Phoenix.

According to authorities, a relative called 911 Monday night.

The children, a 3-year-old boy, a 2-year-old girl and a 7-month-old girl, were found unresponsive inside the house.

Officers performed CPR, but it was too late.

Police told KPHO there are no obvious signs of trauma, but the fact all three children were found dead is suspicious.

Authorities also say it's too early to determine a cause of death, but they were told the children were "ill" earlier in the day.

Investigators are interviewing the children's mother, father and another relative.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arizonachild deathu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cary school bus crash ends with 1 in hospital
Restaurant reopens 9 months after Durham explosion
Cold again on Tuesday
Trump impeachment trial to begin with rules fight, long days
Could vision boards be the key to achieving your goals?
Ozzy Osbourne opens up about battle with Parkinson's
Video: Dog does handstands, burpees in exercise class
Show More
Ex-gang members embrace peace to improve Raleigh neighborhoods
Father Ramsey: Fayetteville man serves others in need for over 40 years
Volvo could give away $1M worth of cars during Super Bowl
1 killed, 1 injured in related shootings, Dunn police say
Mountain lion killed after attacking boy in park
More TOP STORIES News