3 children injured after car struck bicycle in Raleigh

Breaking: Raleigh Police responding to a car-bike collision. Three kids were transported to WakeMed. The kids are 6, 12, and 15 years old. The 15-year old is now in surgery. According to a witness, police believe driver had right of way, and did not leave the scene.

Three children were injured Sunday after the bicycle they were riding was struck by a car.The incident happened near the intersection of East Street and Cabarrus Street.Officials say the three children were ages 15, 12 and 6.The children were transported to WakeMed. Authorities said the 15-year-old is currently undergoing surgery.The 12-year-old was reported to be in the trauma protocol and the 6-year-old is alert and conscious.A witness told police that the driver had the right away and that after the car struck the bike, the driver of the car did not leave the scene.Police had the intersection blocked off for hours as they investigated.No other information has been released. Police are on the scene investigating and ABC11 will update as we receive more information.