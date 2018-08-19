3 children injured after car struck bicycle in Raleigh

3 children injured after car struck LimeBike in Raleigh (Michael Perchick)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Three children were injured Sunday after the bicycle they were riding was struck by a car.

The incident happened near the intersection of East Street and Cabarrus Street.


Officials say the three children were ages 15, 12 and 6.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The children were transported to WakeMed. Authorities said the 15-year-old is currently undergoing surgery.

The 12-year-old was reported to be in the trauma protocol and the 6-year-old is alert and conscious.

A witness told police that the driver had the right away and that after the car struck the bike, the driver of the car did not leave the scene.



Police had the intersection blocked off for hours as they investigated.

No other information has been released. Police are on the scene investigating and ABC11 will update as we receive more information.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car accidentbicycle crashbicycleRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man at center of viral Raleigh police video charged
Multi-car pileup causes traffic jam in Orange County
14-year-old bitten by shark at Atlantic Beach
Part of Brookgreen Drive in Cary closed after water main break
Coast Guard recovers bodies of elderly couple who went missing in Pamlico River
2 arrested after attempted Verizon store robbery in Apex
'He fooled us:' Friends of man accused of killing wife, daughters say they're shocked
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
Show More
High school principal installs laundry room to fight bullying
Cards Against Humanity hiring writers for $40 an hour
Pole-dancing teacher suspended after video leaked to Hoke County school
IE man arrested while taking pregnant wife to hospital wanted for murder, ICE says
Teen fatally shoots mother's abusive boyfriend, will not be charged
More News