3 children killed in crash at school bus stop in Indiana

WEST POINT, Indiana --
Indiana State Police are investigating a crash that killed three children as they waited for their school bus.

The children were hit near 4600 N State Road 25 in Fulton County, police said.

Authorities say preliminary information is that three children were struck and killed at the school bus stop.


The accident remains under investigation.
