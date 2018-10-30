3 children killed in crash at school bus stop in Indiana

ISP is investigating a fatal crash in Fulton County. Preliminary info is three children were struck & killed at a school bus stop near 4600 N State Road 25. @ISPPeru PIO Sgt. Tony Slocum is at the scene. Updated and confirmed info will be sent via news release later today. — Indiana State Police (@IndStatePolice) October 30, 2018

Indiana State Police are investigating a crash that killed three children as they waited for their school bus.The children were hit near 4600 N State Road 25 in Fulton County, police said.Authorities say preliminary information is that three children were struck and killed at the school bus stop.The accident remains under investigation.