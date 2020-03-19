3 dead, 1 hurt from Fayetteville house fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people were found dead in a house fire in Fayetteville early Thursday.

The fire happened in the 6400 block of Portsmouth Drive. Firefighters arrived at the single-story home after 2 a.m. to heavy smoke with six people trapped inside.

Three died and one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The fire has been brought under control. Police and fire departments are investigating.

ABC11 is working to learn more.
