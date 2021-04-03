deadly shooting

3 dead, 4 hurt after shots fired during Wilmington house party, police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people were killed and four were hurt in an overnight shooting in Wilmington, police said.

Wilmington police told ABC News the shooting happened around midnight. Officers were dispatched to 718 Kidder Street in reference to a shots fired call.

Authorities said a gunfight had erupted during a house party and seven people were struck by gunfire.

Authorities said no motive has been established. While no one is in custody, police said the general public is not in danger.

The conditions of those injured are unknown.

Please contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use the Wilmington, NC PD app for 100% anonymous methods. You can also text an anonymous tip to 847411 (tip411) by including the keyword WPDNC.

