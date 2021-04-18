3 dead in Austin, Texas active shooter incident

Police, fire and EMS all responded to the scene in the northwest part of Texas' capital city for three people suffering gunshot wounds, according to a tweet from the Austin-Travis County EMS.
The scene was still active Sunday afternoon and people were being asked to avoid the area, though Austin police later said the incident was isolated and there was no risk to the general public.
At this time the Great Hills Trail scene is still active. We are still asking residents to shelter in place and report suspicious activity. While a suspect is still at large it appears this is a domestic situation that is isolated and there is no risk to the general public. -PIO8— Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) April 18, 2021
The shooting happened in an area of the city known as the Arboretum.
KVUE-TV reported Sunday that people in nearby stores and restaurants were sheltering in place as the shooter was still on the loose.
By 1 p.m., no additional patients had been transported and 18 units were on the scene, EMS said.
Multiple #ATCEMS, @AustinFireInfo & @Austin_Police assets responding/on-scene of a declared Active Attack/Shooter incident in the 9600 blk of Great Hills Trl (11:42); #ATCEMSMedics advising 3 patients with GSW injuries all three with CPR in progress. Avoid the area. MTF...— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) April 18, 2021
