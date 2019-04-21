HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County deputies detained three people Saturday night after investigating a home where suspicious activities were reported to have been taking place.
The suspicious activities are believed to be drug-related, officials say.
On Monday, a drug deal turned into a homicide at the same location.
The home, located in the 4600 block of Arrowhead Drive, was where Michael Farrington, 36, was shot and killed Monday afternoon.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
James Adam Hooker, 25, of Fuquay-Varina, allegedly brought children with him to purchase narcotics at the home on Monday. During the deal, he allegedly shot and killed Farrington.
Witnesses told the Wake County Sheriff's Office Hooker and Farrington had a physical altercation before the shooting - while Hooker's girlfriend and children were in a car nearby.
Farrington died from his injuries at WakeMed Monday night.
Hooker is charged with two counts of inflicting serious mental injury or physical injury to a child and first-degree murder.
Officials have not released any more details regarding Saturday's operation. Additionally, the names of the three people detained have not been released.
Officials say the three detained were not connected to the homicide in any way.
3 detained after Wake County deputies investigate home following suspicious activity report
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News