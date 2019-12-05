3 face charges after shooting, chaotic chase in stolen car that ended in Durham crash

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two teens and a juvenile are in custody in connection to the shooting and chase that caused chaos in Durham on Wednesday afternoon.

Justin T. Johnson, 17, was charged with possession of stolen vehicle, discharging a firearm in the city limits, injury to personal property (2 counts), felony conspiracy, going armed to terror of people and discharging firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle.

He received a $350,000 bond.

Antwan Richardson, 19, was charged with possession of stolen vehicle, discharging a firearm in the city limits, injury to personal property (2 counts), felony conspiracy, going armed to terror of people and discharging firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle.

He received a $350,000 bond and was also served with several warrants for failure to appear and received a $12,000 bond for the outstanding warrants.

The third person charged is not being named because he is a juvenile.

The incident started with a shooting on Wiggins Street where bullets hit several apartments at Oxford Manor.



Officers saw a car matching the suspect vehicle and tried to stop it - but it led to a chase.

The driver later crashed in a neighborhood in the 700 block of Woodgreen Drive.

The suspects jumped from the vehicle but were quickly detained. Police said they recovered three firearms at the scene

The car had been reported stolen out of Durham.
