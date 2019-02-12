3 Fort Bragg soldiers seriously injured during training incident in Florida

The U.S. Army is investigating after three Fort Bragg soldiers were injured during a training incident at Homestead Air Reserve Base in Homestead, Florida.The accident happened around 4 a.m on Tuesday.According to the U.S. Army Recruiting Command, the soldiers are all members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, which is stationed at Fort Bragg.Officials said the team was participating in a routine night training operation, where they were practicing a lower altitude jump.As of 10:30 a.m., the Army said two of the soldiers were in "very serious" condition, while the other was in serious condition.They are being treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in Miami, Florida.Their identities have not been released.According to U.S. Army Recruiting Command, the Golden Knights train in Homestead during the winter, from mid-January to mid-March, to avoid the winter weather in North Carolina.During that training period, the team integrates new team members and prepared for the next season of demonstrations and competitions, an Army official told ABC11.The Army confirmed to ABC News that, in the last 10 years, there have been five serious incidents related to on-duty training accidents involving the Golden Knights.The most recent was in August 2015 when Sgt. 1st Class Corey Hood was killed after an in-air collision at the Chicago Air & Water Show.Of the five serious incidents, Hood's was the only death.The Golden Knights team averages about 10,000 jumps per year.Training operations have been suspended amid the incident.