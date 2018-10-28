3 hospitalized after overnight shootings in Fayetteville

Police are working to determine if three Fayetteville shootings are connected after three people were hospitalized overnight separately.Breaking news crews on the scene said at 1 a.m. on Sunday, a man driving a gray Acura was shot once in the chest and ended up driving nearly a mile until stopping at the corner of Murchison Road and Langdon Street - right near the Fayetteville State University campus.Another vehicle was found on Bragg Blvd at Shaw Road with that driver suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.A third person ended up at the hospital with the a gunshot wound.Breaking news crews were told by a person at the hospital that the victims were shot near Golden Road and Rose Hill Road.The victims have non-life-threatening injuries and police are working to determine if the shootings are connected.Check back for updates.