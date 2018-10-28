SHOOTING

3 hospitalized after overnight shootings in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Police are working to determine if three Fayetteville shootings are connected after three people were hospitalized overnight separately.

Breaking news crews on the scene said at 1 a.m. on Sunday, a man driving a gray Acura was shot once in the chest and ended up driving nearly a mile until stopping at the corner of Murchison Road and Langdon Street - right near the Fayetteville State University campus.

Another vehicle was found on Bragg Blvd at Shaw Road with that driver suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.

A third person ended up at the hospital with the a gunshot wound.

Breaking news crews were told by a person at the hospital that the victims were shot near Golden Road and Rose Hill Road.

The victims have non-life-threatening injuries and police are working to determine if the shootings are connected.

Check back for updates.
