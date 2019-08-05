3 hurt after SUV, pickup collide on Cornwallis Road

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people are in the hospital following a crash in Durham on Monday morning.

The wreck happened before 6:15 on TW Alexander Drive and Cornwallis Road.

The collision involved an SUV and a pickup truck.

Troopers told ABC11 crews on scene that the driver and passenger of the pickup truck and the driver of the SUV were all taken to Duke University Hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

State Highway Patrol has not comment on what caused the crash.
