3 in custody after shots fired at officers during drug investigation in Mebane

MEBANE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Officers with the Alamance County Narcotics Team came under fire when they went to a home for a drug investigation Wednesday evening, the Burlington Police Department said.

It happened about 5 p.m., in the area of Mebane Oaks Road, just south of Mebane.

While officers were conducting surveillance, multiple shots were fired in their direction.

No one was injured.

Three people were taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information about this case or concerns about drug activity should call local law enforcement or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.
