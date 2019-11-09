RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after three people were shot in east Raleigh on Friday night.
The shooting happened around 8 p.m. at the 500 block of Bragg Street.
Police said three people were transported to the hospital; no information was released on the status of those injured.
Officials have not provided any information on the suspect.
ABC11 crews are on scene working to learn more.
3 injured in east Raleigh shooting, officials say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News