3 injured in east Raleigh shooting, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after three people were shot in east Raleigh on Friday night.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. at the 500 block of Bragg Street.

Police said three people were transported to the hospital; no information was released on the status of those injured.

Officials have not provided any information on the suspect.

ABC11 crews are on scene working to learn more.
