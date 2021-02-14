shooting

3 injured in shooting at South Carolina mall; suspect sought

NORTH CHARLESTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A search is underway in South Carolina for a shooting suspect that injured three people at a North Charleston mall on Sunday afternoon, ABC-affiliate WCIV reports.

According to North Charleston Police, the shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. in a "common area" of the Northwoods Mall.

Officers said two women and a man were found suffering from gunshot wounds. All three were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The severity of their injuries have not been disclosed at this time.

Officials released a photo of a person of interest in the shooting.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC News for more details.
