3 injured in triple shooting at east Raleigh hotel, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating a Saturday night triple shooting at an east Raleigh hotel that sent three people to the hospital.Officers were called to the 3100 block of New Bern Avenue near Wake Inn in reference to a shooting around 8:40 p.m.On arrival, officers found both a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Officials said the two were taken to the hospital with 'serious injuries.' Later, authorities learned that a third victim -- a man -- was a walk-in patient.The Raleigh Police Department did not disclose the name of the victims or if a suspect was in custody at this time.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 834-4357.