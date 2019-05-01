Driver swerved to avoid bicyclist and crashed head-on into car, killing three

EMBED <>More Videos

The Highway Patrol is investigating after they say a crash killed three people in Durham on Tuesday afternoon.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on crash killed three people on Highway 751 in Durham on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Highway 751 near Kerley Road.

The Highway Patrol said that Edgar Brown, 68 of Stoneville, the driver of a black 2017 Mercedes, swerved to avoid a bicyclist traveling north on NC 751, overcorrected and crashed head-on into a Cadillac heading south.

According to authorities, all three occupants of the Cadillac were killed instantly - including Stephen Martin, Mary Martin, 69, of Emerald Isle, and Irene Martin, 89, of Burlington.

Brown was taken to Duke Medical Center with serious injuries and has been charged with driving left of center and three counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamcrashdeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Two Apex natives injured in UNC Charlotte shooting
Teachers rally in Raleigh to advocate for education funding
UNC Charlotte shooting suspect ID'd as Trystan Terrell
UNC Charlotte student describes moment shooter opened fire
'Wicked' will return to DPAC in October 2020
Here are the victims of the UNC Charlotte shooting
Longest suspension bridge in North America to open in Gatlinburg
Show More
LIVE: Barr questioned by Senate Judiciary Committee
Utz lovers could be eligible for up to $20 in settlement
Fort Bragg soldier fights for change in DC after deadly medical oversight
New baby chimpanzee at NC Zoo named Obi
Backlash over CDC tweet about not washing raw chicken
More TOP STORIES News