3 Knightdale businesses vandalized overnight as windows seen boarded up

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three businesses within a mile of each other in Knightdale were vandalized overnight, according to police.Front windows were boarded up at Snappy Lube, an auto shop off US Business 64. Police said someone smashed in windows. There was also visible damage to a garage door.The front door of Just Tires, on Village Park Drive, was seen boarded up with plywood where windows were broken. Diva Doo's Salon, also on Village Park Drive, had shattered glass in front of the entrance from where the door was smashed.Authorities are working to learn more and identify any suspect(s). ABC11's Morgan Norwood has reached out to police for information.