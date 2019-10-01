3 men sought after assaulting, robbing Fayetteville man asleep in car, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are searching for three men involved in an armed robbery that took place early Tuesday morning.According to police reports, officers responded to the Chason Ridge Apartments around 4:43 a.m. in reference to shots fired.An investigation revealed that three men, armed with handguns, stumbled upon a man sleeping inside of his car in the apartment parking lot.Police said the men proceeded to assault and rob the victim until he was able to get free.As he fled, the men fired three shots in his direction but the man was able to pull a fire alarm for help.A nearby neighbor heard the gunshots early in the morning. Nicholas Martin said he decided to hunker down when he heard the alarms and gunfire."It's kind of unfortunate that it's kind of the day and age we live in that we have to make sure our doors are locked or make sure ourselves are safe with the doors locked," Nicholas said.The victim was treated for minor injuries at the apartment complex.Detectives believe the three young men were pulling vehicle door handles in the area before finding the victim.FPD describes the men as:1) 19-21 year-old male, approximately 6'01, 240 lbs., navy hooded sweatshirt and shorts with a light goatee2) 17-18 year-old male, 5'04 175 lbs., white hooded sweatshirt and shorts3) 15-16 year-old male, 5'07 black hooded sweatshirt with an Air Jordan logo and sweatpantsIf you notice your vehicle broken into, FPD advises you to not touch anything and call 911.Anyone with information on these suspects can contact Detective R. Vernon. at (910) 433-1500 or call Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS.