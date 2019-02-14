3 men stabbed after fight breaks out in Raleigh

We’re at Idlewild Ave just off New Bern. Three people were stabbed here just before midnight. You can see all the evidence markers in the middle of the street. Police say a fight led up to the stabbing. All 3 men are in stable condition. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/0i8MOJ8LYl — Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) February 14, 2019

Raleigh police are investigating after three men were stabbed in Raleigh on Wednesday night.The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Idlewild Avenue near New Bern Avenue.Police told ABC11 the men were fighting when each was stabbed.All three were taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries; all are expected to recover.Authorities believe one of the men is responsible for the stabbing.Officers have not said if charges will be filed. No names have been released.