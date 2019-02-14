3 men stabbed after fight breaks out in Raleigh

Raleigh police are investigating after three men were stabbed in Raleigh.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Raleigh police are investigating after three men were stabbed in Raleigh on Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Idlewild Avenue near New Bern Avenue.



Police told ABC11 the men were fighting when each was stabbed.

All three were taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries; all are expected to recover.

Authorities believe one of the men is responsible for the stabbing.

Officers have not said if charges will be filed. No names have been released.
