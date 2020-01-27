3 more charged in shooting death of Sanford woman sitting in car

Diamond Richardson was shot and killed while sitting inside a car while traveling on Simmons Street at S. Moore Street on Jan. 11.
Rayshawn Donaldson, 20, of Sanford was charged with first-degree murder along with a 17-year-old man.
On Monday, Sanford police said three more people were charged in connection with Richardson's death.
Vincente Alvarez, 18, of Sanford was charged with first-degree murder. He was arrested Monday morning at the Days Inn by US Marshals.
Jazmine Urrutia, 20, of Sanford, was also arrested at the Days Inn. She's been charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.
Enririqe Lee, 20, of Sanford, was arrested by US Marshals in Raleigh. He was charged with first-degree murder.