woman killed

3 more charged in shooting death of Sanford woman sitting in car

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three more people have been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 22-year-old woman sitting in a car earlier this month.

Diamond Richardson was shot and killed while sitting inside a car while traveling on Simmons Street at S. Moore Street on Jan. 11.

Rayshawn Donaldson, 20, of Sanford was charged with first-degree murder along with a 17-year-old man.

On Monday, Sanford police said three more people were charged in connection with Richardson's death.

RELATED: Sanford woman shot, killed while sitting in car; 17-year-old, 20-year-old charged with first-degree murder

Vincente Alvarez, 18, of Sanford was charged with first-degree murder. He was arrested Monday morning at the Days Inn by US Marshals.

Jazmine Urrutia, 20, of Sanford, was also arrested at the Days Inn. She's been charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Enririqe Lee, 20, of Sanford, was arrested by US Marshals in Raleigh. He was charged with first-degree murder.

Vincente Alvarez, Jazmine Urrutia and Emrique Lee

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sanfordlee countywoman shotmurderhomicidewoman killedlee county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN KILLED
Woman, 26, dies in wrong-way crash on I-40 in Durham
Father of boy found dead under Mebane billboard in 1998 pleads guilty
Fiance says Austin mom loved woman accused of killing her
2 dead from Harnett County domestic incident identified
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot near Raleigh community center
Family of 5 killed in murder-suicide: Craven Co. sheriff
Victim of attempted lynching given $18K to pay off home loan
California helicopter crash: What we know about all 9 victims
New mural honors Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter
Woman with autism says she faces discrimination from landlord
Kobe Bryant's helicopter flew in fog that grounded other choppers
Show More
Live: Impeachment trial of President Trump continues
Mom of 2 missing kids found in Hawaii with new husband
Coronavirus concerns postpone Chapel Hill Chinese festival
Concerning note in bathroom leads to outpouring of positivity
Cold sends more sea turtles to rehab than ever before
More TOP STORIES News