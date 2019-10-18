3 North Carolina State Fair employees arrested, one cited on drug charges

Migel Gonzalez, 40, is charged with felony possession with intent to sell and distribute marijuana.

Jonathn Christen, 30, is charged with felony possession of marijuana.

Bridgette Brewer, 34, is charged with felony possession of marijuana.

Alayah Pearson, 19, received a citation for being in possession of marijuana.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three N.C. State Fair employees were arrested and one was cited on various drug charges Wednesday night, according to the Wake County Sheriff's Office.Two minors who were also visiting the fair to participate in a contest were cited for underage drinking.