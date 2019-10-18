Two minors who were also visiting the fair to participate in a contest were cited for underage drinking.
3 North Carolina State Fair employees arrested, one cited on drug charges
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three N.C. State Fair employees were arrested and one was cited on various drug charges Wednesday night, according to the Wake County Sheriff's Office.
Migel Gonzalez, 40, is charged with felony possession with intent to sell and distribute marijuana. Jonathn Christen, 30, is charged with felony possession of marijuana. Bridgette Brewer, 34, is charged with felony possession of marijuana. Alayah Pearson, 19, received a citation for being in possession of marijuana.
Two minors who were also visiting the fair to participate in a contest were cited for underage drinking.
Two minors who were also visiting the fair to participate in a contest were cited for underage drinking.
Related topics:
raleighcrimedrug arreststate fairnc state fairdrugs
raleighcrimedrug arreststate fairnc state fairdrugs
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News