3 North Carolina State Fair employees arrested, one cited on drug charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three N.C. State Fair employees were arrested and one was cited on various drug charges Wednesday night, according to the Wake County Sheriff's Office.

  • Migel Gonzalez, 40, is charged with felony possession with intent to sell and distribute marijuana.
  • Jonathn Christen, 30, is charged with felony possession of marijuana.
  • Bridgette Brewer, 34, is charged with felony possession of marijuana.
  • Alayah Pearson, 19, received a citation for being in possession of marijuana.


    • Two minors who were also visiting the fair to participate in a contest were cited for underage drinking.
