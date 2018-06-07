3 people drown off North Carolina coast in 4 days

Park officials in North Carolina report three men have drowned off the Cape Hatteras National Seashore in the last four days, including two on the same day.Officials said Benson man was seen 50 yards from the beach on a small sandbar near Frisco Wednesday. A bystander who heard his family's call for help tried to rescue the 55-year-old, but the man was swept away."My thoughts are with the victim's family and friends after this tragic event," said National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent David Hallac.Wednesday's second victim was identified as a visitor from North Brookfield, Massachusetts, who was found floating three feet from the shore at Ocracoke. A bystander administered CPR, but he couldn't be revived.The body of a 79-year-old Pennsylvania man was found floating in the ocean last Sunday.Authorities say there were rip currents at the time of the deaths.